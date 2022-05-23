Hernando County deputies apprehended a man who had carjacked an Uber driver, the Sheriff’s Office said in press release.
On Monday, May 23, at about 4:25 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to mile maker 295 on I-75 to assist in the apprehension of a carjacking suspect.
A dispatcher from the Pinellas Park Police Department contacted the
HCSO to request that units be dispatched to I-75 at the Hernando/Pasco County line.
The PPPD dispatcher advised that a stolen vehicle, a white Honda Civic four-door, was about to enter Hernando County. The vehicle was stolen in Pinellas Park during the carjacking of an Uber driver.
As the driver of the stolen vehicle headed north, several agencies provided assistance, including the Tampa Police Department. The TPD's Air Service helicopter followed from the air, continually providing location updates to the PPPD dispatcher. In turn, the PPPD dispatcher relayed that information to the HCSO dispatcher. The PPPD dispatcher also told the HCSO dispatcher the suspect was armed with a handgun.
Two Hernando County sheriff's deputies were waiting near mile maker 300, as the driver of the stolen vehicle approached. As the driver passed by, the deputies fell in behind the stolen vehicle, following for a short distance, until additional units arrived in the area.
Just as the driver crossed into Sumter County, the HCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop. With the TPD's Air Service monitoring from above, deputies placed the suspect under arrest. With the traffic stop occurring in Sumter County, a HCSO deputy delivered the arrestee to the Sumter County Jail.
Cortez D. Wordlow, 30, was charged with grand theft auto, and bond was set at $5,000.
Wordlow remains in the Sumter County Jail.
