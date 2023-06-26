Hernando Beach woman charged in domestic shooting

A woman has been charged with aggravated battery after she allegedly shot a man, then engaged in a standoff with sheriff’s deputies, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a press release, on Saturday, June 24, at about 2:15 p.m., deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to Flounder Drive in Hernando Beach regarding a shooting.
The 911 caller, who was the victim’s neighbor, told the operator the male victim arrived at her home bleeding from at least one gunshot wound. The victim told the neighbor he had been shot by a woman who lives in the residence with him. Upon arrival, fire rescue personnel immediately provided medical assistance to the victim and took him to a local trauma center.
As fire rescue personnel cared for the victim, deputies surrounded the residence where the shooting occurred.
Deputies made numerous attempts to communicate with the suspect, identified as Tabatha Mincieli, 33. All attempts at communication were met with negative results. During this time, deputies learned that Mincieli had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and that two small children were likely inside with her.
The SWAT and Crisis Response Teams were called to the scene, but Mincieli remained in the residence, refusing to communicate or cooperate with law enforcement.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the HCSO SWAT Team entered the home and located Mincieli and two small children in the master bedroom. Mincieli was placed into custody.
The two small children, who were not injured, were checked by fire rescue personnel. The children, as well as Mincieli, were all in good health.
The children were removed from the scene and taken to a safe place. Representatives from DCF responded and determined the children would be turned over to family members.
Mincieli was transported to the HCSO District Two office, where she was interviewed by detectives. Mincieli provided several different accounts of what happened.
Detectives placed her under arrest, charging her with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Mincieli was arrested on May 12 for domestic battery on the same victim.
The victim remains hospitalized, listed in stable condition.
The case remains under investigation.
