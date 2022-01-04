HCSO units teamed up over holiday weekend

BROOKSVILLE -- Members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office’s COPPS and Traffic units conducted a number of traffic stops over the long holiday weekend, the agency said in a press release.
On New Year’s Eve alone, the two units conducted more than 120 traffic stops throughout the county, which resulted in two individuals being arrested on charges of driving under the influence. Two others were arrested for driving without a license.
COPPS deputies also assisted patrol deputies by responding to an additional 12 calls for service.
One of those calls resulted in an arrest for domestic violence. Traffic deputies also assisted patrol with 15 calls for service.
Additionally, COPPS deputies conducted patrols for off-road vehicles operating illegally on paved roadways and trespassing on private property, which resulted in two traffic stop citations and two warnings for trespass.
The operators of four ATVs fled from deputies during the weekend patrol, the agency said.
