Deputies assigned to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit were deployed in high concentrations over the New Year's holiday weekend, from 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 2.

During this time, deputies with the Traffic Unit logged the following activity:

Traffic Stops: 246

Arrests: 10

DUI Arrests: 3

Crash investigations: 38

Patrol deputies assigned to specific geographical areas within the county used time between calls for service to monitor traffic. Patrol deputies logged the following activity during the same time frame:

Traffic Stops: 242

Arrests: 47

DUI Arrests: 0

Crash Investigations: 8

To report a traffic problem and/or request Traffic Enforcement, call the office at 352-754-6830. 