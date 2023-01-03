Deputies assigned to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit were deployed in high concentrations over the New Year's holiday weekend, from 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 2.
During this time, deputies with the Traffic Unit logged the following activity:
Traffic Stops: 246
Arrests: 10
DUI Arrests: 3
Crash investigations: 38
Patrol deputies assigned to specific geographical areas within the county used time between calls for service to monitor traffic. Patrol deputies logged the following activity during the same time frame:
Traffic Stops: 242
Arrests: 47
DUI Arrests: 0
Crash Investigations: 8
To report a traffic problem and/or request Traffic Enforcement, call the office at 352-754-6830.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.