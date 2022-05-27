HCSO investigating death in Spring Hill

Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a person in Spring Hill.
On Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it was conducting a death investigation at a residence on Alliance Avenue in Spring Hill. The death was being classified as suspicious, at the time, and detectives were currently interviewing a person of interest. There was no threat to the community.
On Friday, May 28, detectives classified the death investigation as a homicide investigation.
The suspect, Joseph Frederick Auche, 55, is being charged with second-degree homicide (Domestic). Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Victim information will not be provided, due to Marsy’s Law. Detectives and forensic specialists are still on scene processing physical evidence.
The case is active, so no additional information is available at this time.
