During the late evening hours of Sunday, April 17, and the early morning hours of Monday, April 18, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries in the Spring Hill area. One vehicle was also reported stolen.
The streets impacted by the vehicle burglary spree included Beckwith Avenue,
Alameda Drive, Archway Drive, Carson Avenue, Findlay Avenue, Thornton Court, Bonview Lane and Venetta Drive.
The suspects appeared to be targeting unlocked vehicles in the area, the Sheriff’s Office said. However, the suspect did have access to tools to break windows if needed.
At a residence on Alameda Drive, the homeowner reported his GMC Sierra truck was missing from his driveway. Upon reviewing video surveillance from the scene, it appears the truck was taken at around 1:58 a.m.
Deputies were later able to locate the victim's stolen vehicle abandoned near
the intersection of Fentress Court and Comstock Street.
Members of the Forensic Unit responded to assist with processing each crime
scene. Numerous surveillance video clips were also collected from each crime
scene.
No additional details are available at this time.
