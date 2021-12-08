The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Intelligence Unit assisted Monday, Dec. 6, with the arrest of five individuals wanted on a variety of charges.
Detectives in the Intelligence Unit assisted District 1 with locating two
individuals wanted for questioning in an active investigation and who had
active warrants for organized fraud and theft. The suspects were located at
the Grove Mobile Home Park on Broad Street.
Steven Slattery, 36, and Amber Durey, 35, were arrested without incident. Slattery's bond was set at $40,000, while Durey's bond was set at $27,000. While in the process of arresting the suspects, detectives were approached by an individual who reported another wanted person was currently staying at the mobile home park.
James Morrow, 25, who was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on narcotics charges, was located inside a residence at the mobile home park. Morrow was arrested without incident. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Intelligence Unit detectives then assisted with locating Austin Rhinesmith, 21, who was wanted for a sex offender violation. Investigation revealed Rhinesmith had failed to register his transient status within 30 days. Rhinesmith was arrested at the Sheriff's Office in Brooksville. He is being held without bond.
The fifth individual was arrested at the Tall Oaks Village Mobile Home Park in
Brooksville. Intelligence Unit detectives located a vehicle parked at a residence in the mobile home park that had fled from detectives on Dec. 2. Detectives were given permission to search the residence, where the vehicle was located. Detectives located Dezem Flannagan, 27, hiding under a bed.
Flannagan was arrested on active warrants for grand theft auto. He is being held without bond.
