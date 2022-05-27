During the early morning hours of Friday, May 27, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 12621 Linden Drive in Spring Hill.
Over the past year, the Sheriff's Office has received dozens of calls for service and complaints alleging suspicious activity at this location. A lengthy investigation confirmed narcotics activity had been occurring at the residence.
SWAT Team members secured the house without incident. Investigators seized numerous narcotics and related paraphernalia.
The individuals arrested were Melody Wallace, 33:
- Sale of Methamphetamine (2 Counts)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Place or Structure for the Purpose of Selling a Controlled Substance (2 Counts)
- Possession of Paraphernalia (3 Counts)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Total bond: $101,000
Kelly Hardison, 49:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor) (13 Counts)
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Total bond: $19,000
