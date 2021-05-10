HUDSON – A boater stranded off the coast of Hudson on the morning of May 8 was rescued by units from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from a good Samaritan.
According to the sheriff's office, the boater's 23-food vessel began taking on water and sunk approximately five miles off the coast of Hudson. The sheriff's office posted video of the rescue on its Facebook account. The time of day at the start of the video was 4:28 a.m.
Pasco Sheriff's Office Maritime Operations deputies and a Coast Guard helicopter were involved in safely rescuing the distressed boater.
The brief rescue video shows the vessel floating at the surface of the water, completely submerged, with rear lights visible and glowing. Maritime Operations deputies throw the distressed boater a life preserver and then assist him onto their vessel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.