A 7-year-old Odessa girl died of injuries and a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured in an accident on State Road 54 on Dec. 29, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The accident happened at about 2:26 p.m. and involved four vehicles that were heading east on State Road 54, east of Lakepointe Parkway, in the inside lane.
The fourth, third and second vehicles, traveling in respective order, stopped for other traffic further east but the first did not and collided with the vehicle in front of it, propelling that second vehicle into the vehicle at its front, the third vehicle. The first vehicle continued forward and collided with the third and fourth vehicles.
The driver of the first vehicle, a van, was a 26-year-old Port Richey man. He was not injured.
The driver of the second vehicle, a sedan, was a 41-year-old Odessa woman. She was not injured but one of the passengers, a 7-year-old girl, later died of injuries at a hospital on Dec. 31; the 3-year-old was seriously injured.
The driver of the third vehicle, an SUV, was a 55-year-old Odessa woman. She was not injured.
The driver of the fourth vehicle, an SUV, was a 29-year-old New Port Richey man. He was not injured. His passenger, a 1-year-old male, also was not injured.
