Two people are in custody after being stopped in a vehicle in Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Nov. 22 at 9:48 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff deputies were patrolling along U.S. 19 in Spring Hill when they saw a vehicle that was recently reported stolen from Tampa.
Deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop and placed both occupants of the vehicle under arrest. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located 240 grams of methamphetamine, 16.2 grams of fentanyl, 15.3 grams of ecstasy and various other prescription pills.
Both occupants of the vehicle are from Georgia and said they got the vehicle from the Tampa area.
Leallen Jackson, 31, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of grand theft auto, amphetamine trafficking, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of marijuana, and provide false information to law enforcement.
His bond was set at $38,000.
Tequiria Davis, 29, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of amphetamine trafficking, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment.
Her bond was set at $36,000.
