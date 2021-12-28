A 24-year-old Wesley Chapel man was killed on Monday, Dec. 27, after a garbage truck triggered an accident with six other vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
According to a press release from the FHP, several vehicles were traveling west on State Road 52 and came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of Canyon Boulevard.
While the vehicles were stopped at the light, a garbage truck operated by a 56-year-old New Port Richey man traveling west failed to stop, collided with a Toyota 4Runner before continuing and colliding with or causing collisions with the six other vehicles.
Following the crash, four of the vehicles caught fire and were severely burned.
The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, believed to be a 24-year-old Wesley Chapel man, suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.
Another driver suffered serious injuries, and the remaining drivers suffered minor injuries.
The crash closed State Road 52 until 10:30 p.m.
FHP Troopers continue to investigate the incident; additional details will be released as they become available, the FHP said.
