Garage fire results in total loss of home

SPRING HILL — At 9:34 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported residential fire in 11000 block of Collingswood Street. The call came from multiple neighbors who reported that "the garage blew up and the house was fully engulfed."
Neighbors saw the occupant of the house leaving prior to the arrival of fire apparatus.
HCFES arrived within 5 minutes and reported heavy smoke and fire from the garage, spreading into the attic. The crews advanced several hose streams and extinguished the fire within 11 minutes.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home, resulting in a total loss. The cause is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshall's Office and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. The fire resulted in the loss of several pets.
HCFES responded with three fire engines, one ladder, two ALS medic units, one air truck, two battalion chiefs, one admin chief and fire corps, for a total of 20 personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.