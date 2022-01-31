SPRING HILL – A garage fire on Jan. 29 resulted in a home being a total loss, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services reported in a press release.
HCFES responded to a reported residential fire in 11000 block of Norvell Road at 4:05 p.m. that day. The call came from the only occupant of the home, who reported her vehicle was on fire in the garage.
She left before the fire department’s arrival.
Firefighters arrived within 4 minutes and reported heavy smoke and fire from the garage, spreading into the attic due to the higher-than-normal wind. The crews put out the fire within 45 minutes.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home, resulting in a total loss. The Florida State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating, and the Red Cross is helping the homeowner.
HCFES responded with three fire engines, two ALS medic units, one squad, one air truck, two battalion chiefs and the Fire Corps, for a total of 19 personnel.
HCFES added that smoke detectors save lives by alerting occupants and it is important to change the batteries twice a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.