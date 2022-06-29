Garage fire results in minor damage; one victim transported

SPRING HILL -- At 9:34 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in 7000 block of Landmark Drive.
The call came from a family member who arrived at the house and saw the house full of smoke. The caller said her elderly brother was still inside the home.
HCFES arrived within 6 minutes, and extinguished a small smoldering fire in the garage.
Firefighters located the victim in a bedroom within a minute of arrival on scene. He was transported for mild smoke inhalation in stable condition.
The fire was under control at 9:50 a.m.
The State Fire Marshall's Office was called to investigate the fire cause.
The fire origin was determined as a box of contents in the middle of the
garage.
HCFES responded with three fire engines, one Ladder, two ALS medic units, one Air Truck, two battalion chiefs, one Administrative Chief and Fire Corps, for a total of 20 personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.