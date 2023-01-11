Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Emergency Management, Pasco County Sheriff's Office and DEP are on the scene of an overturned fuel tanker just north of the Bellamy Brothers Boulevard and Johnston Road intersection in the Darby community of Pasco County.
Currently, traffic from the south is routed onto Johnston Road.
Pasco County Fire Rescue expects extended closures in the area due to approximately 700 gallons of diesel spilled on the roadway and drainage ditches. Hazmat technicians and hazmat cleanup crews are working hard to offload the remaining fuel from the tanker and mitigate the environmental impacts of the crash.
The driver of the tanker is not injured. Motorists should seek an alternate route due to the expected extended closure.
This story has been updated with more photos.
