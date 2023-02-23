Frantic search for missing child in Brooksville

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are searching for a missing child in a rural area of Hernando County.
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said at a press conference that the area has wooded lots and water, and deputies have been combing the woods trying to find the boy.
His name is JJ, he’s about 2 years old and he has curly blond hair, Nienhuis said.
His mother called the Sheriff’s Office after JJ had been missing for an hour.
“We’re relatively confident that a witness” saw him playing with dogs around 10:40 a.m. in front of the house, Nienhuis said.
There are about 50 law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies looking at bodies of water and searching the woods. A helicopter also was sent up with infrared sighting equipment and cameras. Bloodhounds also are out looking.
There’s no indication that he was abducted or wandered off, the sheriff said.
“We just don’t know what happened,” he said. “Unfortunately, the time delay did not help us.”
The Sheriff’s Office has checked all sex offenders and all cooperated, Nienhuis added.
“The family is being very cooperative with us,” he said. “It’s a challenge because it’s a very wooded area.”
Check your property, the sheriff advised nearby residents. He might have gotten further away than a child might go, and make sure he isn’t hiding in a shed or car.
