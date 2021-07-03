The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies will conduct a DUI Wolf Pack operation throughout the county this weekend.
According to a press release, the operation begins 7 p.m., Saturday, July 3, and ends at 5 a.m., Sunday, July 4.
Also participating in the Wolf Pack will be the Florida Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, Kenneth City Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department and Tarpon Springs Police Department.
"The operation is part of the Pinellas County Sheriff's on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving," the press release states. "The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances."
Wolf Packs are conducted by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office throughout the year.
