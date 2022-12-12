Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust

Four residents of a house in the Highpoint community in Brooksville are in custody on a variety of drug and other charges after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, Dec. 12, that it had been made aware of a possible drug dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County, in the Highpoint community.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Steven Barlock, 61, was living at 8869 Highpoint Blvd. in Brooksville. He also was identified as the person who was dealing in illegal narcotics. An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in narcotics purchases being made from the house. Probable cause was developed for a search warrant of the residence.
On Friday, Dec. 9, the search warrant was executed and the following items were located:
· Approximately 3.3 grams of Fentanyl
· Approximately 1.1 grams of Methamphetamine
· Approximately 1.6 grams of Marijuana
· Drug Paraphernalia (digital scales, glass smoking pipes and baggies for packaging narcotics)
· Evidence of fraud taking place, with identifications and credit cards belonging to individuals who were not present. Attempts have been made to contact the victims.
Barlock is a convicted felon, and has previously been convicted for the offenses of felony theft, driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cocaine.
As a result of the search warrant, Barlock was arrested and taken to the
Hernando County Detention Center for the following offenses:
· Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
· Possession of Marijuana
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Total bond: $17,000
Barlock also was arrested for the following offenses relating to the undercover operation:
2022-28759
· Sale of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
· Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell (Fentanyl)
· Person in Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled
Substance
· Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Total bond: $46,000
2022-32691
· Sale of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
· Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell (Fentanyl)
· Person in Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled
Substance
· Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Total bond: $46,000
2022-35306
· Sale of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
· Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell (Fentanyl)
· Person in Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled
Substance
· Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communication Device
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Total bond: $46,000.
Three other individuals were in the residence during the execution of the search warrant and found to be in possession of various narcotic-related items. The following individuals were also arrested during this operation:
Michael Wein, 35
· Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
· Possession of Methamphetamine
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information
· Total bond: $12,000
Wein is a convicted felon, and has been previously convicted for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance (multiple times), possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification information, dealing in stolen property, defrauding a pawnbroker and criminal mischief.
Joseph Connors, 38
· Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
· Possession of Methamphetamine
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information
· Total bond: $12,000.
Connors is a convicted felon, and has been previously convicted for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance (multiple times), possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, possession of marijuana, petit theft, tampering with physical evidence, battery, resisting arrest without violence, and defrauding a pawnbroker.
India Barlock, 56
· Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
· Possession of Marijuana
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Total bond: $17,000.
India Barlock has no previous criminal convictions.
A records search also indicated that since 2021, there have been four calls for service at 8869 Highpoint Blvd. for accidental overdoses involving various forms of narcotics.
Further investigation is forthcoming, the Sheriff's Office said.
