Four residents of a house in the Highpoint community in Brooksville are in custody on a variety of drug and other charges after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Dec. 12 that it had been made aware of a possible drug dealer who was selling fentanyl in the Highpoint community.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Steven Barlock, 61, was living at 8869 Highpoint Blvd. in Brooksville. He also was identified as the person who was dealing in illegal narcotics. An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in narcotics purchases being made from the house. Probable cause was developed for a search warrant of the residence.
On Dec. 9, the search warrant was executed and deputies located fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and evidence of fraud taking place, with identifications and credit cards belonging to individuals who were not present. Attempts have been made to contact the victims.
Barlock is a convicted felon, and has previously been convicted for the offenses of felony theft, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cocaine.
As a result of the Dec. 9 search warrant, Barlock was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on numerous charges ranging from possession of various substances to possession with intent to sell and possession a structure for the purpose of selling controlled substances.
Three other individuals were in the residence during the execution of the search warrant and found to be in possession of various narcotic-related items. Michael Wein, 35, and Joseph Connors, 38, were charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and personal identification information. Both men are convicted felons convicted on various charges.
India Barlock, 56, was charged with possession of fentanyl, marinuana and drug paraphernalia. Barlock has no previous criminal convictions.
A records search also indicated that since 2021, there have been four calls for service at 8869 Highpoint Blvd. for accidental overdoses involving various forms of narcotics.
