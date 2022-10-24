A former Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in custody after he was arrested on Oct. 13, the agency said in a press release.
Zachary Carter, 30, was charged with one count of sexual battery with no serious personal injury. The Sheriff’s Office said Carter coerced the victim to have sexual relations with him.
Earlier this year, detectives were notified that Carter had coerced the victim to have sexual relations with him on two different occasions, in two different locations. Carter was in uniform and on duty during both contacts.
The press release said Carter had threatened the victim with arrest for failing to comply with his wishes.
An investigation ensued and Carter immediately resigned from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office after being informed of the investigation.
Working closely with the State Attorney’s Office, a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Carter turned himself in at the Pasco County Detention Center on Oct. 13. He was charged and his bond was set at $10,000.
Carter started at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and had no previous disciplinary actions in his file.
“I’m both disappointed and appalled by the actions of this former deputy,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “I hold my employees to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism and will not tolerate any departure from those standards.”
