Former head of F.E.A.S.T. arrested for embezzling $92k in donations

PALM HARBOR — The former executive director of a Palm Harbor-based nonprofit organization was arrested July 9 after being accused of embezzling more than $92,000 in donated funds.
According to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office press release, detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit arrested 76-year-old Walter Anderson on one count of felony scheme to defraud over $50,000.
Reports state Anderson was the executive director of F.E.A.S.T. Food Pantry, 2255 Nebraska Ave., from 2002 to approximately June 2020. The nonprofit provides food and personal care items for families in need in North Pinellas County.
Detectives were made aware of the theft after F.E.A.S.T.'s new president learned of a bank account in the organization's name. Reports state that when Anderson was questioned by the new president, he stated he used the bank account for his own personal use and "reimbursed" himself for a loan he provided to the organization.
Pinellas Sheriff's Office investigators interviewing Anderson reported he admitted to using the F.E.A.S.T. account to pay for his own expenses. Those expenses included car repairs, credit card debt, tree services and roof repairs to his home.
Anderson was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and the investigation continues.
