Ford F-150 truck sought in Pasco hit and run

A 37-year-old Lutz man is in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning, the Florida High Patrol said.
A vehicle suspected to be a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 54, in the left travel lane, and approaching Sunlake Boulevard at about 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, June 18.
The man on a bicycle was traveling west on State Road 54 in the left travel lane, ahead of the truck. The truck overtook and collided with the bicyclist, who traveled to final rest in the grass median of State Road 54.
Following the crash, the truck fled the scene without rendering aid. Based on the vehicle parts found at the scene of the crash, the truck is suspected to be a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.
