Fleeing bicyclist captured after climbing up tree

A man is in custody after trying and failing to escape from sheriff’s deputies by climbing a tree.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that on Dec. 1 at 10:48 p.m., sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville.
The man gave a false name to the deputy before fleeing on his bicycle east on Twin Dolphin Drive. The deputy lost sight of the suspect, later identified as Michael BoDor, 33, in the area of the Holiday Inn at 14112 Cortez Blvd.
The Aviation Unit and K-9 Unit were called in to track BoDor. A short time later he was located by the aviation unit hiding in a tree. BoDor climbed down the tree without further incident. He was found in possession of a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, providing false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.
BoDor is being held at the detention center on a no bond status due a previous failure to appear charge for resisting an officer without violence and trespass.
