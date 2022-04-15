SPRING HILL – Five people are in custody following a search of two homes in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, April 15.
The agency said it began receiving information in November 2021 regarding narcotics activity taking place in Spring Hill at 2499 Landover Blvd. and 3379 Coronet Court.
Search warrants were obtained for both locations, the agency said, based on probable cause acquired during the investigation. The warrants were executed on Thursday, April 14.
Narcotic related items, including methamphetamine, oxycodone, alprazolam, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized. The following individuals were located and arrested on the charges listed below:
At 2499 Landover Boulevard
Randall Jessie, 29
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Total bond -- $11,000
James DeVito, 32
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) with the Intent to Sell
- Possession of a Structure for the Sale of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) · Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Total bond -- $31,000
DeVito was also arrested for active probable cause relating to two other cases:
- Sale of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) with the Intent to Sell
- Possession of a Conveyance for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communication Device
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Total bond -- $36,000
And
- Sale of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) within 1,000 Feet of a Place of Worship
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) with the Intent to Sell
- Possession of a Conveyance for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Total bond -- $46,000
3379 Coronet Court
Randall Jessie (determined to reside at Coronet Court and narcotic related items found in his bedroom)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Total bond -- $1,000.
Denise Browning, 52
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Total bond -- $7,000.
James Leonardo, 62
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
- Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Total bond -- $22,000.
Suzanne Wimer, 51
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
- Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Total bond -- $22,000.
Wimer was also found to have an active Hernando County warrant, which was issued on April 7, for violation of probation for the original offense of possession of a controlled substance (no bond).
