On Thursday, July 21, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a residential search warrant at 3138 Glenbrook Ave. in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Vice and Narcotics detectives recently received information in regard to an individual who resides at this address, selling a variety of controlled substances. The subsequent investigation revealed that Kristen Elizabeth Whalen, who lives at the residence, was dealing in narcotics, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl.
An undercover operation was initiated. The operation resulted in purchases of both methamphetamine and fentanyl from Whalen. Evidence was developed to obtain a search warrant for the residence. Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives located Stephanie Marasco and Richard Watkins, who reside together in one of the bedrooms.
As a result of the search warrant, a felony amount of narcotics was located, which resulted in the following arrests.
Richard Watkins, 53
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond - $3,000
Stephanie Marasco, 48
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond - $1,000.
As detectives were executing the search warrant, they received information that Whalen was at the Hernando County Detention Center, picking up an inmate who was being released.
Detectives responded to the Hernando County Detention Center and located Whalen, who was seated in a vehicle, in the parking lot. Also in the vehicle were Angela Kronemberg and Lindy Carter. A search of the vehicle and the three individuals revealed various narcotics and paraphernalia. All three individuals were placed under arrest and charged as follows.
Lindy Carter, 39
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (4 counts) - Carfentanil, Fentanyl,
Methamphetamine, and Hydromorphone
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $42,000
Angela Kronemberg, 30
- Possession of a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $12,000
Kristin Whalen, 32
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) - Fentanyl and
Methamphetamine
- Introduction of Contraband to a Correctional Facility (2 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $21,000.
Whalen was also charged as follows, for transactions that occurred during the
undercover operation.
- HCSO Case 2022-12453
- Sale of Methamphetamine within 1,000 Feet of Place of Worship
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell
- Person in Possession of a Structure for Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $41,000
- HCSO Case 2022-18542
- Sale of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) within 1,000 Feet of Place of Worship
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Intent to Sell
- Person in Possession of a Structure for Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $41,000.
Whalen is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on a total bond
of $103,000.
