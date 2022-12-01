Fireplace causes mobile home fire

At about 3:17 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services received reports of a structure fire on the 24000 block of Kaufman Road.
Units arrived to find a double wide mobile home 75% involved with fire. All of the occupants self-evacuated prior to the arrival of Fire Rescue.
After an investigation and consultation with the State Fire Marshal's Office, the incident was ruled accidental, with the origin of the fire being the fireplace in the living room.
HCFES responded with three engines, two medic units, one ladder truck, one tender, two battalion chiefs and the fire corps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.