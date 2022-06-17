Fire destroys Weeki Wachee family’s home, kills dog

WEEKI WACHEE — Officials are investigating after a fire Friday evening resulted in the total loss of a Weeki Wachee family’s home and the death of its dog.
At 6:31 p.m., Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported residential fire in 11000 block of Flower Avenue. The call came from multiple neighbors who reported that smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the house.
Crews arrived within 10 minutes and reported heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the house, spreading into the attic. The crews extinguished the fire within 16 minutes, according to HCFES.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home resulting in a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. The two adult occupants and the two minor children were not at home when the fire occurred.
HCFES responded with three fire engines, 1 Ladder, 2 ALS medic units, 1 Air Truck, 2 Battalion Chiefs, and Fire Corps, for a total of 18 personnel. Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced family.
Officials would like to remind the community that smoke detectors save lives by alerting occupants and it is important to change the batteries twice a year.
