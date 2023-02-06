On Saturday, Feb. 4, at about 3:15 a.m., an FHP trooper on patrol along I-75 came upon two pickup trucks with two adult men near the northbound 279 milepost.
The men appeared to be attempting to steal the second truck or items within the vehicle. The men then fled northbound on I-75 in their pickup truck with the trooper in pursuit. As the pursuit continued the men discharged a firearm several times from their vehicle, striking a tanker truck also traveling northbound.
Upon reaching State Road 50, the men reversed course and began traveling south on I-75, where two additional troopers joined the pursuit.
As the men reached Overpass Road, they exited the interstate and a trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver, which terminated the pursuit.
The two men then fled on foot towards a wooded area just south of Overpass Road, where one man surrendered to a trooper while the other man produced a handgun. Shots were exchanged between the second trooper and assailant. The trooper was struck in the torso, while the assailant was struck and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The trooper was airlifted to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with members of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Crime Unit are investigating the incident.
Yoandy Mora Perez, 38, of Hialeah, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Feb. 4 for multiple felony charges and delivered to the Pasco County Jail. He currently suffers a $685,500 bail for charges including fleeing and eluding, burglary of a convenience, grand theft, obstruction without violence and felony murder.
