There has been a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 south, the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting.

At 8:24 a.m. troopers responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash south of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, near Milepost 270. 

There is one confirmed fatality. 

The southbound lanes of I-75 are expected to remain closed for several hours. All southbound traffic is being diverted on I-275. 

Motorists should seek alternate southbound travel routes.