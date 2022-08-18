There has been a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 south, the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting.
At 8:24 a.m. troopers responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash south of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, near Milepost 270.
There is one confirmed fatality.
The southbound lanes of I-75 are expected to remain closed for several hours. All southbound traffic is being diverted on I-275.
Motorists should seek alternate southbound travel routes.
