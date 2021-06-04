PORT RICHEY – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Port Richey man June 3, accusing him of selling a lethal dose of fentanyl that carries multiple charges, including premeditated homicide.
According to police reports, Jonathan Edward Hanley, 41, was arrested at his Port Richey home at approximately 7:33 p.m., June 3. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Hanley’s home with an active direct-file warrant for his arrest.
An investigation of Hanley revealed he sold fentanyl to an individual who died from an overdose, according to reports. As a result of the investigation, Hanley faces additional charges of criminal conspiracy, which is a capital felony, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. A search of Hanley during his arrest found the suspect to be in possession of cocaine, reports state.
In a press release, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office included the following statement regarding drug dealing, substance abuse and mental health.
“The Pasco Sheriff’s Office understands there is a delineation between those who cope with substance abuse and addiction and those who prey on these individuals for their own monetary gain. We are committed to holding these predators responsible for the harm and destruction they cause on those coping with substance abuse and addiction, their families and our community, while connecting those coping with substance abuse and addiction with resources available in our community. For information on these resources, visit PascoSheriff.com/MentalHealth.”
