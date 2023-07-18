A 40-year-old Bradenton woman was killed early Tuesday morning, July 18, after she was hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The report said that a sedan was traveling west in the center lane of State Road 54 at about 12:54 a.m. At the intersection of Wesley Chapel Boulevard, the pedestrian walked north in a crosswalk into the path of and was struck by the sedan.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old Lutz woman, was not injured.
