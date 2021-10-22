A 76-year-old woman died Thursday, Oct. 21, after she was struck by a pickup truck on Little Road north of State Road 54.
The Port Richey woman was walking east across Little Road at about 1:10 p.m. when she entered the path of a northbound vehicle and was hit. She suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The pickup’s driver, a 46-year-old New Port Richey man, was not injured, according to the press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
