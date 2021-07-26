Felon escapes FDOC Tarpon Springs work camp

A felon escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections Work Camp in Tarpon Springs Monday morning and remains on the run, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office press release.
Reports state that Tyler McFarlane, 23, escaped from the work camp and fled on foot into Pasco County, in the Holiday area. At the time of escape, McFarlane was wearing a Florida Department of Corrections uniform, blue shirt and blue pants.
McFarlane's arrest history includes armed burglary and grand theft. Residents are advised not to approach McFarlane, but rather call 911 and report his location.
