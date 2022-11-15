FDLE investigating fatal shooting of man by HCSO deputy

A man fatally shot in a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 11 has been identified, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Gary Jean Schryver, 61, died after being shot in a house on Feather Street in Spring Hill.
The deputy, whose identity is protected under Marsy's Law, has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Feather Street address to serve two arrest warrants on Schryver, one for violation of drug offender probation; and a felony warrant for traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broker, both issued on Nov. 7.
Deputies came to the house at 2:40 a.m. to serve the warrants. The homeowner invited them in and escorted them to the bedroom where Schryver was located. When deputies initially made contact with Schryver inside the residence, he immediately became confrontational.
“Schryver's actions led to the deputy-involved shooting,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that he “was known to have violent tendencies” and used at least 10 aliases and at least three different Social Security numbers.
His arrest and criminal history dated back to 1977, and included burglary, resisting arrest, burglary with assault and battery, dealing in stolen property, cocaine possession, grant theft and fraud for providing false information to a pawn broker.
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies had previous contact with Schryver in February 2018 when an unknown person called to report a suspicious person walking around the Family Dollar at Marble Avenue and Spring Hill Drive with a firearm.
A deputy who investigated shot Schryver, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He recovered from his injuries.
Two additional persons who live at the Feather Street residence, both with extensive criminal histories, were also placed under arrest on Nov. 11.
The investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.