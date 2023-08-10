FDLE arrests Spring Hill woman for possession, transmission of child sexual abuse material

A Spring Hill woman was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and faces multiple charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said on Thursday, Aug. 10.
The FDLE arrested Ronda Hawkins, 42, of Spring Hill, on one count of falsifying a police report, one count of identity theft, one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material, two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
The investigation began when Hawkins contacted FDLE to report knowing someone involved in manufacturing, soliciting and distributing files depicting the sexual abuse of children. Hawkins alleged that the suspect sent her child sexual abuse material through social media.
She also alleged that the suspect had solicited her to arrange for the suspect to have sex with a minor, record the crime and sell those images. Based on the information Hawkins provided, probable cause was established to obtain search warrants and conduct interviews with the suspect she named.
Through investigative techniques and interviews with the suspect and Hawkins, agents discovered that the social media profile of the accused was fictitious and had been created by Hawkins herself.
Hawkins’ elaborate scheme included creating the imposter social media profile to “communicate” with, and transmit images depicting the sexual abuse of children, to herself, after which she falsely reported the criminal activity to have been committed by another person.
Hawkins was arrested on Aug. 8 and is being held without bond pending first appearance at the Hernando County Jail. This case will be prosecuted by the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.
Visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://secureflorida.org/Family-Safety/BPParents.htm.
