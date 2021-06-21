WESLEY CHAPEL – A 28-year-old Dade City man was killed Saturday night when his pickup truck overturned while driving on Eiland Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that the accident occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m., June 19. The pickup truck was traveling southbound on Eiland Boulevard when it failed to negotiate a curve south of Hilton Road. FHP troopers state that the truck entered the west shoulder and overturned.
The motorist was not wearing a seat belt, according to reports, and was ejected from the truck as it overturned. The motorist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
