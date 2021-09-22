A 23-year-old Clermont man was charged with DUI manslaughter after a head-on collision Sept. 21 on State Road 50 in Ridge Manor.
A Florida Highway Patrol report said Kevin Patrick Kells was driving a sport utility vehicle westbound on S.R. 50 at 2:49 a.m. near Little Green Lane when he lost control, crossed the center line in a construction zone and collided with an eastbound sedan.
The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old woman from Brooksville, suffered serious injuries. A passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Dade City, suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts.
The FHP report stated Kells was considered impaired and was arrested. He was not injured. He was taken to the Hernando County Jail.
