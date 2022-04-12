Failure to pay bar tab ends in crash and arrest for DUI

SPRING HILL – A man is in custody after failing to pay his restaurant bill and DUI.
On Monday, April 11, at 8:38 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Red Lobster, 2328 Commercial Way in Spring Hill, in reference to a patron who left the restaurant without paying his bill.
The manager reported the suspect, later identified as Jack Faria, 72, was observed by restaurant employees leaving without paying.
Witnesses were able to provide a vehicle description, tag number, and a direction of travel of the suspect's vehicle to 911 dispatchers.
A deputy en route to the scene observed the suspect's vehicle traveling south on Commercial Way. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Faria kept driving.
He struck an illuminated concrete sign as he attempted to turn into the frontage road leading to Walmart. Faria drove to the parking lot of Denny's, 1445 Wendy Court. The deputy was able to corner Faria in the parking lot where the suspect collided with the deputy's vehicle. The deputy took Faria into custody without further incident.
Faria was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of
defrauding an innkeeper, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under
the tnfluence.
Faria is a registered sexual offender and is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond with conditions of GPS monitoring upon release. Additionally, the U.S. Marshal’s Service has placed a hold on Faria for an active warrant out of North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.