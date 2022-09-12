Escapee from jail work detail caught in stolen vehicle

A 23-year-old man who escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail on Sept. 5 was found in a stolen vehicle, arrested and delivered to jail.
The Florida Highway Patrol said that at about 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, troopers responded to the I-75 southbound rest stop at the 238 Milepost in Hillsborough County on the report of a stolen vehicle, a 2021 Mazda CX5 SUV.
The vehicle was stolen during the overnight hours in Orlando and was reported missing to the Orlando Police Department at 4:30 a.m.
The owner, a 35-year-old man from Rensselaer, N.Y., advised FHP that he had received a location alert from his vehicle indicating its current position. Troopers arrived on scene and found the vehicle occupied by a male suspect who was asleep.
The suspect initially refused several requests to exit the vehicle, but eventually complied. After repeatedly providing false identifying information to the troopers, it was eventually determined the suspect was Quinton Deishawn Lampkin, who had escaped from a Tarpon Springs DOC work detail on Sept. 5.
Troopers arrested Lampkin for grand theft auto, providing false information, resisting without violence and for the escape warrant. Lampkin was later delivered to the Hillsborough County Jail.
The owner of the stolen vehicle responded to the rest area and recovered his undamaged vehicle.
