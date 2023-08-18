A 69-year-old Brooksville woman died and another woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Cortez Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the elderly woman was trying to cross Cortez Boulevard, across from Medical Center Drive and near Oak Hill Hospital, at about 10:30 a.m., when a passing motorist stopped to help her.
As the motorist, a 33-year-old Spring Hill woman, stopped and walked over to help, traffic began to slow. A pickup truck travel east changed lanes to avoid the slowing traffic, at which point the vehicle struck both pedestrians.
Both pedestrians were transported to area hospitals, where the elderly pedestrian later died from her injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, an 80-year-old Weeki Wachee man, was not injured.
