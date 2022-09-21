A multi-vehicle accident on southbound I-75 on Wednesday, Sept. 21, left loads of cargo spilled on the highway, and it was blocked for a time, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the report, the inside shoulder and travel lanes were opened to traffic at 8:30 a.m.

At 6:12 a.m., two semi-tractor trailers were traveling south on I-75 near Milepost 296.  Semi No. 1 collided with the rear of Semi No. 2 while changing lanes and both came to final rest on the outside shoulder and outside lane, respectively. 

Semi No. 3 stopped behind Semi No. 2 after observing no lights visible upon the other vehicles, but was not involved in the crash and was not struck by any other vehicles. 

Semi No. 4 stopped behind Semi No. 3 in a similar fashion and was followed in succession by a pickup truck that also stopped. 

Semi No. 5 failed to stop and collided with the pickup truck, which was propelled to the shoulder, where it collided with Semi No. 1. 

Semi #5, transporting Coors Light beer, continued forward and collided with Semi No. 4, which was transporting concrete. 

The loads of both tractor-trailers were spilled upon the highway, closing all southbound lanes and forcing traffic to be diverted onto State Road 50. 

The pickup truck’s occupants reported minor injuries.