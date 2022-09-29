BROOKSVILLE -- At 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15000 block of Spring Hill Drive. The call came from a passerby who reported a fire in an awning/entryway of the mechanic shop.
HCFES arrived within eight minutes and reported a fire from the single-story commercial building awning. The crews advanced a hose stream and extinguished the fire within 7 minutes. The fire was deemed under control at 4:31 a.m.
Occupants of the business and building owner were notified via cellphone.
HCFES responded with four fire engines, three ALS medic units, one Air Truck, and two Battalion Chiefs, for a total of 40 personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.