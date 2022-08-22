A man was taken into protective custody, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said, with the help of a drone.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 2:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3300 block of Seaview Drive in Spring Hill in reference to a report of a suicidal person.
Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies that a man inside the residence was making threats to commit self-harm. Witnesses further advised the subject was in possession of a firearm.
Deputies were able to make contact with the subject by calling his cellphone. A deputy with the Drone Unit was able to observe the subject in the front yard of the residence.
The deputy used the drone’s audible speaker to direct the subject to place his hands above his head. Deputies were then able to approach and take the subject into custody without further incident.
The subject said he was in possession of a firearm, which was located and collected by deputies at the scene. The subject was taken into protective custody under a Baker Act.
He was transported to Springbrook Hospital for further evaluation.
