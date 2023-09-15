A New Port Richey man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck Sept. 9 while walking along U.S. Highway 19.
Tarpon Springs police said they received a 911 call at 3:41 a.m. stating that a silver Chevy Impala, traveling north in the outside lane in the 3900 block of U.S. 19, struck a pedestrian walking northbound at the roadside.
TPPD identified the victim as Issam Hatimi, 42. He was treated at the scene by Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue and transported to Bayonet Point Hospital.
Tarpon Springs police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Steve Gassen at 727-938-2849.
