The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information on an accident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 11.
At 7:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on Flint Street. A bicyclist was traveling south on the paved sidewalk along the east side of Little Road. The bicyclist was a 46-year-old Port Richey woman.
At the intersection, the two vehicles continued in their respective directions and collided.
Following the crash, the vehicle fled the scene for unknown reasons.
Currently, there is no description of the vehicle or the driver.
Transported to an area hospital, the bicyclist later died from injuries suffered during the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP. Those with information may also call Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
