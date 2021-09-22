Driver runs red light, slams moving van

The driver of this van and a passenger suffered minor injuries in a Sept. 18 crash on U.S. 19 in Hudson.

 Photo courtesy FHP

A 21-year-old Spring Hill man suffered critical injuries Sept. 18 after he failed to stop for a red light on U.S. Highway 19 and struck a moving van in the intersection with Hudson Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said driver of a sedan northbound on U.S. 19 ran the red light at 4:30 a.m. After the impact with the van, the sedan continued into an adjacent cemetery, where it knocked over a statue and damaged a gravesite.

The driver of the van, a 53-year-old man from Hudson, suffered minor injuries, as did a passenger, a 53-year-old woman, also from Hudson. Both were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the sedan was not wearing a seat belt. He suffered critical injuries.