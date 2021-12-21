Two people were killed and three were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 52 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The accident happened at 8:53 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 52 and Cobblestone Drive.
The driver and passenger of an eastbound sedan were killed after they turned into the path of a westbound sport utility vehicle at Cobblestone Drive. The driver and passenger in that vehicle sustained minor injuries. The third vehicle was heading south on Cobblestone Drive and had stopped at the State Road 52 intersection.
The first vehicle turned left into the path of the second vehicle, and the second vehicle collided with the right side of the first vehicle, then rotated and collided with the third vehicle, which was turning right onto State Road 52, and both vehicles came to rest in the travel lanes and north shoulder.
The first vehicle rotated to final rest along the north shoulder.
In the first vehicle, a female 62-year-old driver from Hudson was killed, as was her male passenger, a 54-year-old Port Richey man. In the second vehicle, the 59-year-old male driver and his 79-year-old female passenger, both of New Port Richey, suffered minor injuries. In the third vehicle, the 48-year-old male driver from Hudson also suffered minor injuries.
