Two women in a sedan died from injuries suffered in an accident on State Road 54 on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The sedan was going west on State Road 54 and the truck was heading east. At about 10:37 a.m., at the intersection of Morris Bridge Road, the sedan turned left into the path of the tractor trailer and was hit. After the impact, both vehicles came to final rest in the southeast portion of the intersection.
The driver of the sedan, an 81-year-old Zephyrhills woman, was taken to a hospital and later died of injuries. A passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Cornwall, N.Y., also died at the hospital from her injuries.
Another passenger in the sedan, a 42-year-old man from Brooklyn, N.Y., suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 45-year-old Tampa man, was not hurt. The passenger, a 30-year-old Seffner man, also was not hurt.
