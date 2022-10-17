A male driver and female passenger died at the scene after their Nissan pickup truck left the roadway on Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 10 a.m. on Oct, 16, the report said, the vehicle was traveling west on Hayman Road, east of Batten Road, when the vehicle left the roadway.
The pickup entered the north shoulder and collided with a culvert, a fence and finally a tree, for unknown reason.
The vehicle continued west, crossed the travel lanes and came to rest along the south shoulder of the roadway.
An 82-year-old man, the driver, and an 85-year-old female passenger, both of Ridge Manor, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
